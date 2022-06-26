KC Navarro Credits Shad Gaspard With His Success

In an interview with PW Mania, KC Navarro spoke about the impact that Shad Gaspard had on his life and credited him with his success. Here are highlights:

On learning about Shad’s death: “Around the time I started hanging out with nZo, one of my mentors passed away, Shad Gaspard. It hurt and I wasn’t okay because everything I did in my career was for Shad. I wasn’t able to call him when I got signed to MLW. It hurt.”

On the first time he met Shad: “I remember first meeting Shad, I had a shoulder injury in 2016, it was a month before I wrestled Lio Rush. I cut a promo and he was there. I remember him coming to the back after that promo and telling me I was going to make it. He would make sure I stood focused and would keep my head on straight. A lot of guys didn’t want to see my win. At 16 for Shad to say I was going to make it, after being kicked out of wrestling school one year prior for not being humble enough, he was probably the best person I’ve met in my entire life.”

On Shad’s impact on his life: “Sometimes it hurts when I have a big moment and the first thing I want to do is call him, but I can’t. I always make sure to put it out on social media and say that it was for him. Without him, I don’t think I’d be where I’m at today. I was at a point where I just wanted to quit.”