KC Navarro Enjoyed His WWE Tryout, Says He’s Ready to Go Anywhere

KC Navarro had a tryout with WWE late last year, and he recently talked about the experience. Navarro had his tryout in December 2022, and he talked with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert & Joel Pearl on In The Weeds about it. You can check out a couple of highlights below:

On his WWE tryout: “I can’t comment too much, but what I can say is that it was a phenomenal experience. It was an opportunity that I waited for for a very long time, and what I can say is that I do not think that will be the last time people will see me there.”

On his future goals: “I’m ready to go anywhere. It’s not just WWE, but that is the number one goal. That is the dream. Anybody who knows me, knows that. Right now, I’m going where God takes me. Wherever I’m meant to bless next is where I’m going to go. I’m going to keep doing what I’m doing until it’s time for me to do it on the big time.”