KC Navarro Files Trademarks for Nicknames, HCW Trademark Filed
– PWInsider reports hat MLW wrestler KC Navarro recently filed trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for his nicknames “Kid Christian” and “Truly Blessed.” The filings had the following descriptions:
G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts.
G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
Also, Jeffrey Biscamp reportedly applied for the trademark “Hollywood Championship Wrestling” and HCW with the USPTO with the following description:
G & S: Entertainment services, namely, ongoing entertainment productions, events, broadcasts, and exhibitions of professional wrestling performances, interviews, and commentaries in the nature of multi-media entertainment content, distributed via various multi-media platforms across multiple forms of transmission media including internet commercial services, video-on-demand, satellite, audio, video media, television and radio; Entertainment services, namely, providing ongoing webisodes featuring wrestling competitions provided through a global computer network, via the internet or commercial online service; Entertainment services, namely, providing wrestling news, information, interviews and commentary, in the field of sports entertainment via an online community portal, including a global computer network of various platforms, video, websites, social media posts, online journals, blogs, and podcasts; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing entertainment in the nature of professional wrestling performances, competitions and exhibitions, by professional wrestlers, sports entertainment personalities, and professional entertainers for entertainment purposes
