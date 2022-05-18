KC Navarro Files Trademarks for Nicknames, HCW Trademark Filed

– PWInsider reports hat MLW wrestler KC Navarro recently filed trademarks with the United States Patent & Trademark Office (USPTO) for his nicknames “Kid Christian” and “Truly Blessed.” The filings had the following descriptions:

G & S: Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes

Also, Jeffrey Biscamp reportedly applied for the trademark “Hollywood Championship Wrestling” and HCW with the USPTO with the following description: