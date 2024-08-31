KC Navarro Joins First Class, Teams With AJ Francis At TNA Emergence

KC Navarro is the newest member of First Class, joining AJ Francis in the TNA Tag Team Championship match at Emergence. Friday’s show saw Francis announce that Navarro was joining the faction and took Rich Swann’s place in the TNA World Tag Team Championship match against ABC on the show. Swann was originally set to team with Francis but is currently in rehab, as previously reported.

ABC ultimately retained the titles against Francis and Navarro, with Ace Austin pinning Navarro.