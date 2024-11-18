KC Navarro Says He Got Emotional After Match With Hardys At TNA Victory Road

KC Navarro had the opportunity to wrestle his childhood heroes in The Hardys at TNA Victory Road, and he recalled getting emotional about it after the bout. Navarro and AJ Francis faced Matt and Jeff at the September PPV, and he spoke about the match and facing Nic Nemeth on Busted Open Radio. You can see highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On wrestling the Hardys at Victory Road: “I remember after the match with the Hardys, I came back and I had tears in my eyes. [TNA producer] Tommy [Dreamer] was like ‘Good job, kid! Are you crying?’ And I’m like, ‘Bro, that was just so cool. I can’t believe that really happened.'”

On wrestling Nemeth on Impact in a tag match: “When I wrestled Nic, it was kind of like, ‘Wow.’ It didn’t hit me until I got back to my hotel room and I was like, ‘Wow. I wrestled Dolph Ziggler tonight. I loved Dolph Ziggler. That’s so crazy.’ A lot of my style, the way I sell and everything, I studied Nic for years, just to the little things. So to be in the ring with him and be able to do that, I have those moments sometimes where I’m just like, ‘Wow.'”