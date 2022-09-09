KC Navarro Announces MLW Exit, Says He’s A Free Agent

KC Navarro has entered free agency, announcing his exit from MLW and availablity for booking. Navarro, who joined MLW in July of last year, posted to social media to announce that he’s officially a free agent. He wrote on Twitter:

“As of today, I am officially a Free Agent. I would like to thank @MLW and all of the incredibly talented men and women that I had the privilege of sharing a locker room with. But now, the only question left to ask is…Who’s Next To Be Blessed?”

Navarro was last seen in MLW during Battle Riot IV in June of this year, competing in the Battle Riot match and facing Mini Abismo Negro.