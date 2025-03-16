KC Navarro Recalls Meeting Roman Reigns As a Teenager

KC Navarro recently recalled meeting with Roman Reigns when he was a teen and said Reigns is on his list of dream matches. The TNA star spoke with Z100’s Josh Martinez and talked about how he met Reigns when he was 16, noting that a match with Reigns is something he’d love to add to his resume.

“I would love for it to happen one day,” Navarro said of a potential match (per Fightful). “I don’t think it’ll be tomorrow, but I think one day I’d love to go against Roman Reigns. That’s my guy.”

He continued, “That’s the one guy that I feel like for me to have my story finished, cause he was the guy that inspired me as a kid, he sat me down and stopped this whole meet and greet for five minutes in Brooklyn to speak to me and motivate me. I feel like it has to be Roman Reigns.”

Navarro is allied with AJ Francis in TNA as part of First Class.