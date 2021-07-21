KC Navarro Signs Deal With Major League Wrestling

Major League Wrestling has announced that the 22-year-old KC Navarro has signed a deal with the company and will be part of the middleweight division. Here’s the press release:

KC Navarro signs with Major League Wrestling

22-year-old Miami joins middleweight division

NEW YORK — Major League Wrestling today announced KC Navarro has signed with the league. The Miami native will make his debut this Saturday in the Battle Riot, available on beIN Sports and MLW’s YouTube Channel at 10pm ET.

“With me signing with MLW at only 22 years old I plan on making history,” said Navarro. “I can’t wait to see what competition in MLW is Next to be Blessed because they just signed a Major League Blessing!”

Wearing chic Dolce & Gabbana custom fitted suits and matching $2,000 sunglasses, KC Navarro personifies the Miami life both in and out of the ring.

Electrifying audiences with his lightning quick arsenal and flashing confidence, Navarro insists he is humble, but also doesn’t shy away from the flowers and praise he gets for being one of the faces of the next generation in the sport.

“I’m not good. I’m not bad. I’m blessed,” states Navarro as he mugs for the camera with a neon pink flamingo mohawk that turns heads wherever he goes.

Now the question is Who is next to be blessed?

