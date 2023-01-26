– During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, wrestler KC Navarro had high praise for fellow wrestler Kylie Rae. Navarro had high praise for Kylie Rae as a “phenomenal athlete” and a “great person,” wanting to see her on the big stage.

Navarro stated on Rae’s work, “I think it’s time for Kylie to be at the big time now. I feel like she had an awesome showing on the Main Event show.” While Rae had the tryout, she’s currently still a wrestling free agent at the moment.

As noted, Kylie Rae made her WWE last month on Main Event against Dana Brooke after receiving a WWE tryout. She wrestled on the show under the ring name, “Briana Ray.”