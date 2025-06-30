KC Navarro Believes Trick Williams Is a Good Fit For First Class

KC Navarro believes that Trick Williams is a great fit for First Class, and has explained why. Williams is the current TNA World Champion and has aligned himself with the TNA stable in appearances both on WWE NXT and TNA. Navarro spoke with BCP+ for a new interview and during the conversation he was asked why the group has joined forced with Williams despite his being an NXT star.

“I mean, come on,” Navarro began (per Fightful). “He fits the profile. He’s great. He fits in First Class. What is the one thing that Trick said when he came to TNA? The one thing he was upset about is he wasn’t flying First Class. He said it. He said it right away.”

He continued, “You say our name, and we appear, and look what happened, we went to NXT. We gave him a little assistance. You know, hey, look. I don’t know why people are so upset.”

AJ Francis and KC Navarro helped Williams retain the World Championship against Mike Santana on the June 3rd episode of NXT.