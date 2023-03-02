wrestling / News
Various News: Keiji Mutoh Retirement Show Hitting On Demand, Muto and Seiji Sakaguchi Honored In Japan
– Keiji Mutoh’s retirement show will be available On Demand starting this weekend. Pro Wrestling NOAH announced on Thursday that Grand Final Pro-Wrestling “Last” Love, which featured Mutoh’s last matches of his career, will be available On Demand via Wrestle Universe starting Sunday. The promotion wrote:
"BREAKING Keiji Muto's Retirement Show will be available on demand on #wrestleUNIVERSE from Sunday 5 March!
17.00
English & 🇯🇵 commentary
Join Wrestle Universe for ¥900 p/m to see NOAH, DDT, TJPW & GanPro LIVE & on demand"
– In other Mutoh news, the now-retired legend and Seiji Sakaguchi were honored by the Japanese government’s ministry of education, science and culture on Thursday. NJPW reports that Mutoh and Sakaguchi were at a ceremony where they were honored “for their life of distinguished service in the sporting world.” NJPW President Takami Ohbari accepted on behalf of Sakaguchi, with Sakaguchi giving the following comment:
“I’m deeply honored to accept this award. For a long time I worked in support of Antonio Inoki, and we worked to develop New Japan Pro-Wrestling and lead the wrestling business as a whole. I think those efforts are what’s led to this award today and I hope that the wrestling industry continues to evolve and excel. Thank you very much”
