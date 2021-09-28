Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee Appears On Raw, Wins Squash Match

Keith Lee is officially a Bearcat, making his return to Raw under that nickname and winning a squash match. Lee appeared on Monday’s show, answering a demand from Akira Tozawa for an opponent and getting announced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee. He defeated Tozawa in short order.

As reported last week, Lee was introduced with the nickname during a dark match on last Monday’s Raw. Bearcat is a nickname previously used by WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing member Bearcat Wright, who was a popular Black babyface wresler in the 1950s and 1960s.