wrestling / News
Keith ‘Bearcat’ Lee Appears On Raw, Wins Squash Match
September 27, 2021 | Posted by
Keith Lee is officially a Bearcat, making his return to Raw under that nickname and winning a squash match. Lee appeared on Monday’s show, answering a demand from Akira Tozawa for an opponent and getting announced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee. He defeated Tozawa in short order.
As reported last week, Lee was introduced with the nickname during a dark match on last Monday’s Raw. Bearcat is a nickname previously used by WWE Hall of Fame Legacy Wing member Bearcat Wright, who was a popular Black babyface wresler in the 1950s and 1960s.
KEITH "BEARCAT" LEE.#WWERaw @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/gCtxlWeFr2
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
BEHOLD THE BEARCAT @RealKeithLee. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/RFZKfX2fgj
— WWE (@WWE) September 28, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Bryan Danielson On Having Creative Freedom In AEW, His Experience Working With WWE Writers
- More Details On When FOX King of the Ring Special Airs This Weekend
- Jeff Jarrett Recalls TNA Going Head To Head With WWE Raw, TNA’s Decision To Sign Hulk Hogan
- 411’s WWE Broken Skull Sessions Report: Seth Rollins on Feud with The Fiend, Earning Brock’s Respect, The Shield