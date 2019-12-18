Keith Lee on His Pounce Spot With Adam Cole, How NXT Will Maintain Its Momentum After Survivor Series

– The New York Post recently spoke to NXT Superstar Keith Lee before tonight’s show on the USA Network. Below are some highlights.

Keith Lee on the Adam Cole spot just being nailed in the moment and not planning it beforehand: “A hundred percent that last thing that you said. He’s not the guy who should have been involved with that, to be honest. That entire match was … (laugh). There was no opportunity to talk because a person in the match that was supposed to be in the match got injured in Bobby Fish. It shuffled everyone around and then everything was done on the fly.”

Keith Lee Lee on if he was concerned about how far Cole flew in that spot: “Yeah, because the first time I saw it, I didn’t even believe it could be real. Like, I did not think that I hit him that hard. It was like a movie scene with wire work and they just yanked him out of the screen or something. He left the frame, man. When I hit him, he almost went over everyone, and that could have been really, really bad. Obviously I want to beat up Adam Cole, but I don’t want to just end him (laugh).”

Lee on how NXT maintains its momentum after Survivor Series: “I feel like that experience opened a lot of eyes for people of what we can be. I don’t know if anyone bought the idea of NXT being the third brand, but there’s a lot of us that believed we could take on such a monumental task, and because of that there is a certain hunger and a certain pride about the abilities that we carry and the matches that we’re able to produce from story to athletic feats to things you’ve never seen before.”