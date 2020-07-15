wrestling / News
Keith Lee to Address WWE Universe on This Week’s NXT
WWE has announced a new segment for this week’s NXT, with Keith Lee set to address his NXT Championship win. WWE announced the segment for this week’s episode; you can see the preview below.
Already announced for the show is:
* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Io Shirai vs. Tegan Nox
* Damian Priest vs. Cameron Grimes
New NXT Champion Keith Lee to address the NXT Universe
Keith Lee will be on NXT tomorrow night to usher in NXT’s Limitless era.
Lee made history last week, closing out The Great American Bash by ending Adam Cole’s record-breaking NXT Championship reign. He adds NXT’s top prize to his mantle alongside the North American Title and is now the black-and-gold brand’s first double champion.
Now with two titles to his name, Lee is certain to face an extraordinarily long list of challengers. And might it include Karrion Kross?
Kross and Scarlett were seen looking on during Lee’s victory celebration. Given Kross’ path of destruction and his willingness to take on anyone, might he have Lee and his newly won NXT Title in his sights?
Don’t miss what the new NXT Champion has to say tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network!
