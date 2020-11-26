wrestling / News
Keith Lee Announces Upcoming WWE 24 Documentary
– WWE Superstar Keith Lee announced today that he has an upcoming WWE 24 documentary special in the works for the WWE Network. You can check out his announcement tweet below.
The former NXT World and North American champion wrote today, “Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful. The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles… victories. All of it built this…so far. The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you…the #Leegion #HappyThanksgiving”
Amidst all the currents of this world… I am thankful.
The people close to me. The #WWEUniverse. Struggles… victories. All of it built this…so far.
The people who helped create this little piece of me. I look forward to offering it to you…the #Leegion#HappyThanksgiving pic.twitter.com/w3gm7JixvE
— Thankful Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 26, 2020
