wrestling / News

Keith Lee Sports Black Lives Matter Gear at NXT Takeover: In Your House

June 7, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee NXT Takeover In Your House

Keith Lee made a statement in his match with Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: In Your House, wearing gear supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. As you can see in pics posted by fans online from the PPV, Lee wore a jacket with “Black Lives Matter” on the back and also had the slogan on his trunks.

Lee defeated Gargano to retain the NXT North American Championship. Our live coverage of the show is here.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Keith Lee, NXT Takeover: In Your House, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading