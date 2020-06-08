wrestling / News
Keith Lee Sports Black Lives Matter Gear at NXT Takeover: In Your House
June 7, 2020 | Posted by
Keith Lee made a statement in his match with Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: In Your House, wearing gear supporting the Black Lives Matter movement. As you can see in pics posted by fans online from the PPV, Lee wore a jacket with “Black Lives Matter” on the back and also had the slogan on his trunks.
Lee defeated Gargano to retain the NXT North American Championship. Our live coverage of the show is here.
#BlackLivesMatter #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/jglgOCHVHc
— CONNER🇨🇦 (@vancityconner) June 7, 2020
🖤💖 @RealKeithLee is the coolest. Now. Then. Forever. #BlackLivesMatter #NXTTakeoverInYourHouse pic.twitter.com/kEpZD3lwW5
— 🌌 Sarah Shockey 🌌 (@sarahjoyshockey) June 7, 2020
