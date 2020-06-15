wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Opens Up About Black Lives Matter, Strowman Tweets on Car Damage, Bayley’s Greatest Wins
– After his car was damaged during the Street Profits and The Viking Raiders brawl at WWE Backlash, Braun Strowman took to Twitter asking if he can catch a break.
“For the love of Pete can I catch a damn break with my CAAAAAAAAARRRRRRRRRRRR!!!!! I mean come on it’s a freaking classic!!!! @Buick #GrandNational”
– Keith Lee opens up about “Black Lives Matter” and what it meant to wear it on his gear for NXT TakeOver: In Your House.
– To celebrate Bayley’s birthday today, WWE posted this video reliving her greatest victories over the likes of Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax and more.
