Keith Lee Captures North American Championship on NXT (Pics, Video)
– There’s a new North American Champion following this week’s episode of NXT. Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong to win the championship; you can check out pics and video below.
This is Lee’s first run with the championship, and in fact his first title reign in WWE. Strong’s reign ends at 126 days, having won the championship from Velveteen Dream on the September 18th episode of NXT.
That's one shiny entrance graphic. 🏅🏅🏅🏅#WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/MFysqk33be
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
The champ is ready. #WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle @roderickstrong pic.twitter.com/oOK6bw54du
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️⬇️@roderickstrong @RealKeithLee
The #NXTNorthAmericanTitle is on the line RIGHT NOW, LIVE on #WWENXT!!!! pic.twitter.com/ct6EpsCXGC
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2020
Messiah of the… Ankle Breaker?@roderickstrong is well on his way.#WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/G30V1XGEUG
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
Starting up the @RealKeithLee GIF machine in 3…2…1!#WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/sJLY5WQtP0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
Up, up and away! @roderickstrong finds @RealKeithLee in the high-rent district ! 🤯#NXTNorthAmericanTitle #WWENXT! pic.twitter.com/pqLp0Iwc3I
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2020
🔒ed in!!!!!@roderickstrong #WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/wtkpQq7OkN
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
He ain't no one to mess with. @RealKeithLee #WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/VB8amtAf1s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
And that, boys and girls, is… #LIMITLESS.
The #NXTNorthAmericanTitle now belongs to @RealKeithLee!!!!!!!!! #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/ovIDeALsEl
— WWE (@WWE) January 23, 2020
The end of an ERA.#WWENXT #NXTNorthAmericanTitle pic.twitter.com/Q1JfmFLvPR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 23, 2020
