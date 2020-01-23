wrestling / News

Keith Lee Captures North American Championship on NXT (Pics, Video)

January 22, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee WWE NXT 1-22-20

– There’s a new North American Champion following this week’s episode of NXT. Keith Lee defeated Roderick Strong to win the championship; you can check out pics and video below.

This is Lee’s first run with the championship, and in fact his first title reign in WWE. Strong’s reign ends at 126 days, having won the championship from Velveteen Dream on the September 18th episode of NXT.

