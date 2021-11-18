Keith Lee Claps Back At Fan Calling Him ‘Bitter’ Over WWE Release

Keith Lee returned a bit of fire on a fan who took a shot at him and claimed he was “bitter” over his WWE release. As noted, the WWE alumnus posted to Twitter on Wednesday to say goodbye to his singlet look from WWE.

A fan replied to the post asking why WWE talent all leaves “so bitter” and said Lee was “obviously not good enough.” Lee retweeted it and replied:

“Lol…this makes me laugh. It is quite clear that you are either intentionally ignorant, or just simply an imbecile. I am far from bitter. I am grateful. And nothing in this tweet says anything bitter. It merely says bye to a singlet and looks toward the future. Look inward.”

Final moments….RIP to that singlet. It'll be interesting to see what the future holds. pic.twitter.com/hsJNDoQNGs — Professional Lee (@RealKeithLee) November 17, 2021