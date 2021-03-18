Keith Lee Comments on WWE TV Absence, Backstage Update on His WWE Status

– Some fans may have already noticed that Keith Lee has recently been absent from WWE programming. Lee commented on hearing messages from fans on his Twitter account today, and he shared the following message:

“I hear many of you. I see many of the messages. One day, I will explain it all for the ones true to me. For now, know that I more than appreciate the continued support. And WHEN I return, it will be filled with all the love I have for those that represent this #LEEGION.”

Additionally, PWInsider reports that Lee is currently not being factored into any future WWE plans. Keith Lee made his main roster debut on Raw last August.