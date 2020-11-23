wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Debuts New Theme Song at Survivor Series, AJ Styles Comments on Team Raw Win
November 23, 2020 | Posted by
– Keith Lee debuted a new theme song for the Raw vs. Smackdown men’s match at Survivor Series. You can hear the song below, which features vocals from Lee:
Keith Lee new theme, NOW WE'RE TALKING #SurvivorSeries pic.twitter.com/79UBruXRsu
— D̵̻̐̈́͂Ȑ̵̛̿̔̀͂À̸̛̀͊D̴͆̄A (@2Sweet4Lyfe) November 23, 2020
– The men’s Team Raw swept the Smackdown team, and AJ Styles took credit for that as you can see below:
Oh? Is that a SWEEP? Such leadership! Such strength! These. Are. Results!!!! #TeamRaw won! (Because of me!!!) https://t.co/YZPCLX8MSK
— AJ Styles (@AJStylesOrg) November 23, 2020
