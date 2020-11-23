wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee Debuts New Theme Song at Survivor Series, AJ Styles Comments on Team Raw Win

November 23, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee Survivor Series

– Keith Lee debuted a new theme song for the Raw vs. Smackdown men’s match at Survivor Series. You can hear the song below, which features vocals from Lee:

– The men’s Team Raw swept the Smackdown team, and AJ Styles took credit for that as you can see below:

