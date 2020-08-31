Keith Lee Defeats Randy Orton at WWE Payback (Highlights)

Keith Lee shocked Randy Orton on Sunday, beating him in surprisingly short order at WWE Payback. Lee defeated Orton cleanly in the ring in just over six and a half minutes to pick up his debut WWE PPV singles win with a Spirit Bomb. You can see pics and video from the match below.

The win gives both Lee and Matt Riddle big wins in their one-on-one debuts on WWE PPV; Riddle defeated King Corbin cleanly earlier in the show. Our full live coverage of the show is here.