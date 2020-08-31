wrestling / News
Keith Lee Defeats Randy Orton at WWE Payback (Highlights)
Keith Lee shocked Randy Orton on Sunday, beating him in surprisingly short order at WWE Payback. Lee defeated Orton cleanly in the ring in just over six and a half minutes to pick up his debut WWE PPV singles win with a Spirit Bomb. You can see pics and video from the match below.
The win gives both Lee and Matt Riddle big wins in their one-on-one debuts on WWE PPV; Riddle defeated King Corbin cleanly earlier in the show. Our full live coverage of the show is here.
For he is 𝑳𝑰𝑴𝑰𝑻𝑳𝑬𝑺𝑺. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/wdfmY6Uso2
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
He's hearing voices. #WWEPayback @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/sjoizIhle3
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
"My name is @RandyOrton. I am The #LegendKiller, and I DEMAND your RESPECT!"
Trust us when we say, this chop was LOUD. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/3TcZ70IuLO
— WWE Network (@WWENetwork) August 31, 2020
PAYBACK. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/hO0p00Gbnm
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
While @RandyOrton wants respect, @RealKeithLee reminds him to 𝙗𝙖𝙨𝙠 𝙞𝙣 𝙝𝙞𝙨 𝙜𝙡𝙤𝙧𝙮. #WWEPayback pic.twitter.com/hmNCkySIST
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Is @RandyOrton…. basking? #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/52GqCqLqUU
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 31, 2020
This sentence is real: @RealKeithLee has DEFEATED @RandyOrton at #WWEPayback! pic.twitter.com/wY98QGKV11
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
Admit it, you love to see it. #WWEPayback @RealKeithLee @RandyOrton pic.twitter.com/xr3BlHEh5a
— WWE (@WWE) August 31, 2020
