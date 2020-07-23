Keith Lee Warns Karrion Kross That They Now ‘Have a Problem’

– NXT World champion Keith Lee shared a message on Twitter after last night’s episode of NXT, giving a warning to Karrion Kross. In the main event of last night’s show, Kross defeated Dominik Dijakovic.

Keith Lee tweeted, “You know Kross….originally I was laughing at you because of how clearly terrified you were of eating that choke slam from @DijakovicWWE. But then you brought in the stairs because you were getting smashed in a straight up and down fight with Dijak. NOW….we have a problem.” You can view his tweet below.

It appears NXT is gearing up for a title match between Lee and Kross at NXT TakeOver: XXX, which is slated for August 22 on the WWE Network.