Various News: Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic Want to Dismantle Undisputed Era, Lineup for This Week’s NWA Powerrr

– Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic had the following exchange on Twitter this week on wanting to eliminate The Undisputed Era. You can check out their exchange below.

Spent the weekend healing body and mind. Still…I find a disturbance within. Imbalance. I'd bet I would feel better if I handled this #UE issue. @wwe @wwenxt, let me dismantle 1, 2, or even ALL of them. All eras have an end….and I am theirs.#BaskInMyGlory #iAmLimitless pic.twitter.com/0D7p66CEDl — Virtual Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 28, 2019

Believe me when I say that I am the most aware of how formidable of an opponent you are. That being said…I prefer someone I can trust. Moreover, I have someone else in mind…. https://t.co/0lSqGKaQov — Virtual Lee (@RealKeithLee) October 28, 2019

– Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr:

* The Dawsons vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston

* Also set to appear:Trevor Murdoch, Josephus, Aron Stevens, Ashley Vox, Martie Bella, Thunder Rosa, NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, James Storm, Eli Drake, The Wild Cards, NWA Champion Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, Ricky Starks and more.