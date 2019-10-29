wrestling / News

Various News: Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic Want to Dismantle Undisputed Era, Lineup for This Week’s NWA Powerrr

October 29, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Keith Lee WWE NXT

– Keith Lee and Dominik Dijakovic had the following exchange on Twitter this week on wanting to eliminate The Undisputed Era. You can check out their exchange below.

– Here is the lineup for this week’s edition of NWA Powerrr:

* The Dawsons vs. Homicide & Eddie Kingston
* Also set to appear:Trevor Murdoch, Josephus, Aron Stevens, Ashley Vox, Martie Bella, Thunder Rosa, NWA Women’s Champion Allysin Kay, James Storm, Eli Drake, The Wild Cards, NWA Champion Nick Aldis, Colt Cabana, Ricky Starks and more.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Dijakovic, Keith Lee, NWA Powerrr, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading