Keith Lee Discusses How He Used to Doubt Himself in the Industry, What His Character Represents

– Yahoo! Sports recently interviewed NXT North American champion Keith Lee, who discussed his career, how he used to doubt himself after getting turned down by WWE multiple times, and his wrestling character and nickname. Below are some highlights.

Keith Lee on his matches in NXT with Damian Priest and Dominik Dijakovic: “When you get gents like us in the ring, it’s oftentimes [jaw-dropping] but also mesmerizing for someone who is seeing it for the first time. It’s unexpected, shocking for people who have never seen someone like us do what we do. It’s an expression of who we are and wanting to be the greatest, have the highest level of competition. It creates a magical experience. It’s something you cannot replace, it’s indescribable.”

Lee on his character and Limitless nickname: “My character represents a lot of my life growing up, but also my experience in entertainment as a whole. Being told no so many times, being denied, turned down, shut down, talked down and never giving up. That’s kind of the premise that ‘Limitless’ was. Some have applied it to my in-ring ability, but for me it’s a way of life, a mentality, something to help keep one’s mental fortitude intact while they are going through tough times.”

Lee on how he got turned down by WWE multiple times: “One-hundred percent [I began to doubt whether or not I made the right move]. After the second no [in 2011], there came a point there where it started to creep in, and after the Performance Center opened up and I got a third no [in 2013], then I was pretty much ready to give wrestling up altogether and accept that I possibly made a mistake.”

On his confidence: “I’ve always been a confident individual. I feel like all I’ve ever really required is an opportunity and a chance to break the door down for a lack of better term.”