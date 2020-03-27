– Keith Lee recently spoke to SuperSport about squaring off with Brock Lesnar at WWE Royal Rumble and more. Highlights are below.

On wrestling being an escape: “Sometimes these moments are very good for giving people a chance to reflect on life. Maybe for some, it will help reprioritize, and for those that don’t need it then I definitely think that having some form of entertainment…giving people an escape… whether it is training, or television – hopefully us – or in my case music or building a computer. There are so many different ways but having it available to take our minds off.”

On facing off with Brock Lesnar at the Royal Rumble: “In that moment it felt like that was where I was supposed to be… Even though I feel like, it was slightly unexpected the reaction that I got from 42 000 people. They really wanted Keith Lee to show out…They got something special in my opinion… Maybe in the future there is a chance that there is Keith Lee versus Brock Lesnar in a one on one match. I feel like I’m one of the few that can go toe to toe with him… Hopefully, that can come to fruition.”

On creating a show for WWE Network: “In all honesty, my goal is to have a creation in which I am essentially Keith Lee in Anime form. I want that to be a part of my entrance, from Titantron to merchandise, things of that sort… I would have a wrestling-style Anime [show] but it would be wrestlers with superpowers. The ring would have to be probably four times the size of what we have… Tournament style fights with storylines outside of the ring… If Keith Lee were an Anime character I feel like he would be absolutely ridiculous wearing probably Baby Blue/Pink and probably just as expressive as I am in real life.”