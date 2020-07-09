wrestling / News
Keith Lee Becomes a Double Champion at NXT Great American Bash (Pics, Video)
Keith Lee ended Adam Cole’s record-setting NXT Championship reign at night two of the Great American Bash. In the main event of tonight’s show, Lee defeated Adam Cole in the Winner Takes All match to retain his NXT North American Championship and capture Cole’s NXT Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Lee ended Cole’s championship reign at 393 recognized days; Cole won the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June of 2019. This is Lee’s first run with the title.
Make 'em proud, champ. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/4fY6Yv1sc5
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
Hear that BOOM? It's the sound of all the records @AdamColePro has broken as #NXTChampion. 💥 #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/Kp6Oa3wSoJ
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
It's all for the taking. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @AdamColePro @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/nYPEoKN9Ul
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
Not even breaking a sweat. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RealKeithLee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/rwvdvsuyUC
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) July 9, 2020
.@AdamColePro isn't falling for it again. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/lC0p7s9hN4
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
"I must break him." – @RealKeithLee #WWENXT #NXTGAB @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/LFu0WkRv1B
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
Superplex? Nah, @RealKeithLee calls it the STRUGGLEPLEX. #WWENXT #NXTGAB @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/OVXmmrzbLq
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
It doesn't get any bigger than these 3️⃣ words:
WINNER. TAKE. ALL.#WWENXT #NXTGAB @RealKeithLee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/wi3pTlxnRY
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
🎶Oooooooo, bask in his glooOOOoory!
Oooooooo, bask in his glooOOOoory! 🎶
A thing of beauty. 🌛 #WWENXT #NXTGAB @RealKeithLee @AdamColePro pic.twitter.com/Y4Xs4qNLSR
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
.@AdamColePro is STUNNED!!!! @RealKeithLee just kicked out of the Panama Sunrise! #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/zumleLL5e2
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
By any means! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/WTzzMhZJ3f
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) July 9, 2020
BASK IN HIS GLORY.@RealKeithLee is a DOUBLE CHAMPION as he pins @AdamColePro to win the #WWENXT North American and #NXTChampionship! #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/E49LNYnrWT
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
History has his eyes on you. @RealKeithLee #WWENXT #NXTGAB #AndNew pic.twitter.com/cNW7SGwn9q
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
403 days as #NXTChampion.
Nothing but respect for @AdamColePro. #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/JXdj1ykWWt
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
July 8, 2020 will forever be known as the day that #WWENXT became N-X-Lee.#NXTGAB @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/fDaHpZ712N
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 9, 2020
EVERYONE in the building is basking in @RealKeithLee's glory as the NEW @WWENXT Champion!
Except 2️⃣ particular people maybe … 👀 #WWENXT #NXTGAB pic.twitter.com/l4x07qliia
— WWE (@WWE) July 9, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Billy Gunn’s Wife Denies Reports That He Sent Cease and Desist to Tony Gunn Over ‘The Gunn Show’
- Booker T Responds To Sasha Banks Saying She & Bayley Are Better Than Harlem Heat
- Sheamus On Getting Heat Over Working Out With Triple H, People Getting Angry About His 2009 WWE Title Win
- Mick Foley Discusses How Vince McMahon Didn’t Want To Bring Him to WWE Originally, How He Ended Up With Mankind Mask That Was Designed for The Undertaker