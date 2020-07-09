Keith Lee Becomes a Double Champion at NXT Great American Bash (Pics, Video)

Keith Lee ended Adam Cole’s record-setting NXT Championship reign at night two of the Great American Bash. In the main event of tonight’s show, Lee defeated Adam Cole in the Winner Takes All match to retain his NXT North American Championship and capture Cole’s NXT Championship. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Lee ended Cole’s championship reign at 393 recognized days; Cole won the title at NXT TakeOver: XXV in June of 2019. This is Lee’s first run with the title.