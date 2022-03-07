Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW

As previously reported, William Regal is now All Elite after making his debut for AEW at last night’s Revolution PPV. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to comment on the news, including Keith Lee, Evil Uno and more. Some of the reactions came from wrestlers currently in WWE NXT, like Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade.

PAPA REGAL — Gracious Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 7, 2022

Evil Uno is co-workers with William Regal. — EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 7, 2022

Mannnn — Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 7, 2022

William Regal ❤️ — Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) March 7, 2022

William Regal. — Persia Pirotta (@persiawwe) March 7, 2022

Getting direct feedback from William Regal during tapings at the PC was a weekly highlight. You can’t help but get better. — Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) March 7, 2022

An absolute game changer. #WilliamRegal — 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) March 7, 2022