wrestling / News

Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW

March 7, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
William Regal AEW Image Credit: AEW

As previously reported, William Regal is now All Elite after making his debut for AEW at last night’s Revolution PPV. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to comment on the news, including Keith Lee, Evil Uno and more. Some of the reactions came from wrestlers currently in WWE NXT, like Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade.

