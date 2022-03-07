wrestling / News
Keith Lee, Evil Uno and Others React To William Regal Joining AEW
As previously reported, William Regal is now All Elite after making his debut for AEW at last night’s Revolution PPV. Several wrestlers took to Twitter to comment on the news, including Keith Lee, Evil Uno and more. Some of the reactions came from wrestlers currently in WWE NXT, like Indi Hartwell and Cora Jade.
PAPA REGAL
— Gracious Lee (@RealKeithLee) March 7, 2022
Evil Uno is co-workers with William Regal.
— EVIL UNO of DARK ORDER (@EvilUno) March 7, 2022
Mannnn
— Mrs. Lumis (@indi_hartwell) March 7, 2022
William Regal ❤️
— Cora Jade 🛹 (@CoraJadeWWE) March 7, 2022
William Regal.
— Persia Pirotta (@persiawwe) March 7, 2022
Getting direct feedback from William Regal during tapings at the PC was a weekly highlight. You can’t help but get better.
— Blondz of Bollywood #ButterChicken4Ever 🇨🇦🇮🇳 (@BollywoodBoyz) March 7, 2022
An absolute game changer. #WilliamRegal
— 𝗝𝗔𝗞𝗘 𝗔𝗧𝗟𝗔𝗦 (@JakeAtlasReal) March 7, 2022
HOLY WHAT!! REGAL!!! @RealKingRegal #aewrevolution
— Mr. Fun Size (@realmarkostunt) March 7, 2022
Regal be like #AEWRevolution pic.twitter.com/gEmUqVBPFU
— NylaRBunchanumbers (@NylaRoseBeast) March 7, 2022
Regal!!!!! My learning tree grows 😫! #Salute #AEW #AEWRevolution
— Capt. Shawn Dean (@ShawnDean773) March 7, 2022
WHAT’S GOING ON..REGAL?!?!?! #AEWRevolution
— Anthony Bowens (@Bowens_Official) March 7, 2022
A professional wrestler can shine by touching you
#WilliamRegal pic.twitter.com/I9BEDWSdHI
— Hideki Suzuki (@Hideki55Suzuki) March 7, 2022