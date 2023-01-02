Keith Lee Files To Trademark New ‘X’ Logo

Fightful reports that on December 28, Keith Lee filed to trademark a new logo stylized in the shape of an X with the USPTO. It’s unknown at this time what the logo will be used for.

The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X.

IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts

IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes