wrestling / News
Keith Lee Files To Trademark New ‘X’ Logo
Fightful reports that on December 28, Keith Lee filed to trademark a new logo stylized in the shape of an X with the USPTO. It’s unknown at this time what the logo will be used for.
The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X.
>Color is not claimed as a feature of the mark. The mark consists of a stylized representation of the letter X.
IC 025. US 022 039. G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts
IC 041. US 100 101 107. G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestler and sports entertainer in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes
Keith Lee filed to trademark the following logo: pic.twitter.com/UAGFtQcX69
— Fightful Wrestling (@Fightful) January 2, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Kenny Omega on Why He Pursued Working in Japan Over WWE, Thoughts on Developmental System
- Konnan Reveals Why Tay Melo Was Pulled From AAA Noche De Campeones
- Kevin Owens on Trying to Inject Logic Into His WWE Storylines, the New Creative Regime
- WWE Reportedly Considering New Main Event Title In 2023, Update on Wrestlemania Plans