Keith Lee Files Trademark For Nickname
Keith Lee is taking ownership of his nickname, filing a trademark application for “Limitless.” PWInsider reports that Lee filed a trademark for the term as well as the logo for his wrestling career and merchandise purposes.
The trademark for the Limitless name itself is described as follows:
“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality in the field of professional wrestling and sports for entertainment purposes.”
Meanwhile, the trademark for the logo reads:
“G & S: Hats; Shirts; Socks; Sweatshirts; Bandanas; Hooded sweatshirts”
