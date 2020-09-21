wrestling / News
WWE News: Keith Lee Hypes Raw Rematch With Drew McIntyre, Full 2018 Samoa Joe vs. Roman Reigns Match
– Keith Lee took to Twitter to hype up his match with Drew McIntyre on this week’s Raw. Lee will face McIntyre in a rematch of last week’s Raw bout that was interrupted by RETRIBUTION, and if Lee wins he’ll face McIntyre for the title at Clash of Champions if Randy Orton is unable to be cleared.
In response to WWE asking of Lee can “make the most of a GOLDEN opportunity” against McIntyre, Lee posted:
“The woman who inspired me to chase this sport that I love…. her last name is Golden. The answer is Yes.”
The woman who inspired me to chase this sport that I love…. her last name is Golden.
The answer is Yes. https://t.co/ixkkNLVih2
— Supernatural Lee (@RealKeithLee) September 21, 2020
– WWE posted the following full Raw match between Roman Reigns and Samoa Joe from January 1st, 2018:
More Trending Stories
- Jinny Says She’s Inspired By Mustafa Ali Breaking Down Barriers, Hopes to Do The Same
- Thunder Rosa Discusses Hana Kimura Taking Care Of Her After A Concussion In Japan, Her Reaction To Hana’s Passing, Favorite Memories Of Her
- Jim Ross On Bobby Heenan And Gene Okerlund Leaving WWE For WCW, Heenan And Okerlund Reuniting At WrestleMania X-Seven
- Arn Anderson Reveals The 10 Wrestlers He’d Pick To Start A Universal Hall of Fame, Why Rey Mysterio Belongs In The Class