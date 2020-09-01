Keith Lee Reportedly In Line For ‘Big Steady Push,’ Presentation May Be ‘Tweaked’

It probably won’t shock anyone after his win over Randy Orton at Payback, but Keith Lee is reportedly in line for a big push. What’s more, his presentation may be tweaked a bit. Sportskeeda’s Gary Cassidy reports that Lee is well-liked backstage by both the talent and people in charge of creative, and is in line for a “big but steady push.”

The news comes after Lee beat Orton at Payback cleanly in a surprisingly short match. He went on to make it into the Triple Threat #1 Contender’s match on Raw against Orton and Seth Rollins to determine Drew McIntyre’s Clash of Champions opponent and while Orton won, he did so by pinning Rollins and not Lee.

The report also notes that Lee’s ring appearance may be further adjusted as time progresses. Lee’s Raw debut saw him come out with Brock Lesnar-esque theme music and shorts instead of trunks, both of which drew criticism from fans. Lee has since switched the shorts for trunks at Payback and on Raw, and there may be more such tweaks on the way. It’s less clear according to the report whether there will be any change to Lee’s music.