Keith Lee Having Issues Trademarking Name Due to WWE Application

Keith Lee’s attempt to trademark his name is running into issues due to a previous application filed by WWE. As reported back in December, Lee filed an application to trademark his name after an initial refusal was sent to WWE regarding their attempt to do the same. Now, Heel By Nature reports that Lee’s attorney was sent a notice noting that his application had two issues, which include the previous application by WWE which is still pending.

The USPTO said in the notice that “a mark in a prior-filed pending application may present a bar to registration of applicant’s mark,” noting that the filing date of WWE’s application “applicant’s filing date.” WWE’s application is also encountering issues as they have yet to provide a document signed by Lee in order to secure the trademark. The company has had this same issue with other names in the past such as Sin Cara.

WWE has until September to provide the signed consent form, while Lee cannot trademark his name until WWE’s filing is abandoned and then canceled. The performer has been off of WWE television since February, reportedly due to issues being cleared.