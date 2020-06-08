Keith Lee Fends Off Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)

Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano did battle at NXT Takeover: In Your House with the North American Championship on the line, and the champ walked away with the title. As noted in our live coverage of the show, Lee defeated Gargano after a back-and-forth match that saw Candice LeRae and Mia Yim come out toward the end to continue the battle that saw them fight their way out of the opening six-woman tag team match. You can see pics and video from the match below.

Lee’s reign with the title currently stands at 132 days.