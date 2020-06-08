wrestling / News
Keith Lee Fends Off Johnny Gargano at NXT Takeover: In Your House (Pics, Video)
Keith Lee and Johnny Gargano did battle at NXT Takeover: In Your House with the North American Championship on the line, and the champ walked away with the title. As noted in our live coverage of the show, Lee defeated Gargano after a back-and-forth match that saw Candice LeRae and Mia Yim come out toward the end to continue the battle that saw them fight their way out of the opening six-woman tag team match. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Lee’s reign with the title currently stands at 132 days.
Did @JohnnyGargano bring the 🔑to victory with him? #NXTTakeOver pic.twitter.com/hos7UzB7FA
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
.@JohnnyGargano can knock at the 🚪 all he wants… There's no escaping @RealKeithLee! 🏠#NXTTakeOver: In Your House pic.twitter.com/1jg99JvF1T
— WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2020
Limitless. #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/1QK5OEq6hK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
You scared, @JohnnyGargano? #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/Hv9IaEz1ot
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
Awwwwww. #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/MVGwvXFwNS
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) June 7, 2020
This one goes out to @PeteDunneYxB. #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano @RealKeithLee pic.twitter.com/LLHiyDk2TC
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 7, 2020
Wait for it…. #NXTTakeOver @RealKeithLee @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/2CyRWsucuB
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
Now would be a good time to turn around, @CandiceLeRae… #Yimitless #NXTTakeOver @MiaYim @RealKeithLee @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/Yriy8AGKF3
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 8, 2020
He's been the greatest for years. @RealKeithLee is STILL your #WWENXT #NorthAmericanChampion! #AndStill #NXTTakeOver @JohnnyGargano pic.twitter.com/iBisogBDzR
— WWE (@WWE) June 8, 2020
