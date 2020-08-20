wrestling / News

WWE News: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross Hype Video, Women’s Tag Team Highlights

August 19, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– WWE aired a hype video for the Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross match at NXT Takeover XXX on tonight’s show, and the video’s now online. You can check out the promo below:

– WWE posted a clip of Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah from tonight’s show as well:

