WWE News: Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross Hype Video, Women’s Tag Team Highlights
– WWE aired a hype video for the Keith Lee vs. Karrion Kross match at NXT Takeover XXX on tonight’s show, and the video’s now online. You can check out the promo below:
– WWE posted a clip of Rhea Ripley & Shotzi Blackheart vs. Mercedes Martinez & Aliyah from tonight’s show as well:
