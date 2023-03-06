Keith Lee Says Kurt Angle Would Have Been a Dream Match For Him

Keith Lee never got the chance to face Kurt Angle in the ring, and he says the Hall of Famer would have been a dream match for him. Lee recently spoke with the Masked Man show and talked about how he always wanted a lengthy match with the now-retired Angle; you can check out some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On the dream match he didn’t get: “For as long as I could remember, my number one dream match was against Kurt Angle. When I tell you I had an entire match in my head of things I wanted to happen. I wanted 20, 30 minutes [with him].”

On his biggest wrestling influences: “My influence in this industry is a three-way cross, it’s a triangle, maybe even isosceles, and it is a cross between early [2000s] Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, and Low Ki. Those are some of my biggest influences, and then right there on the precipice is Great Muta. Those are my biggest influences and people I love to study and/or watch.”