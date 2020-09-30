wrestling / News
Keith Lee, Liv Morgan & More Predict NBA Finals in New WWE Pop Question
September 30, 2020 | Posted by
A new episode of WWE Pop Question is online, with Keith Lee, Liv Morgan, Natalya and others making their NBA Finals predictions. You can see the video below, which features the aforementioned names along with Lana, Dolph Ziggler, Titus O’Neil, Kayla Braxton and Charly Caruso weighing in.
The video is described as follows:
“Before the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat meet in the NBA Finals, Keith Lee, Liv Morgan and more WWE Superstars pick who will stand tall.”
