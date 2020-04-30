Keith Lee Says He Misses the Live Crowds ‘Like Crazy,’ Discusses What He’s Learned Since Joining NXT

– ComicBook.com recently spoke to Keith Lee ahead of last night’s episode of NXT, where he defended his NXT North American title against Damian Priest. Below are some highlights.

Lee on what he’s learned since joining NXT: “I think that I’ve been most surprised by the amount that I’ve learned since joining and how beneficial it’s been mentally. I knew that it would be beneficial physically, but from a business standpoint and from a psychological standpoint, there’s been a lot of growth in myself since I’ve joined. I think that mentally speaking, that I take things a little more seriously than I typically would, especially going into tomorrow. That is something that I’m definitely more hungry for, I guess you could say.”

Lee on why he misses the live crowds: “So for me personally, the crowd offers a certain level of adrenaline before things even start and that’s something that I miss. Like I miss it like crazy, but I feel like that’s also something that somewhat sharpens me because now I have to rely on just myself. Means I have to grow a little more as a competitor and as an athlete to do what I can to adjust to each moment as opposed to having that, I like to call it a cushion because the audience, I don’t know if they really know how much they mean to me specifically, but what they provide is something that is very uplifting and makes it a little easier to adjust to each circumstance.”

Lee on working on the Netflix movie The Main Event: “So for me, I wish I could really express with my voice how exciting that was for me. That experience was something just completely unexpected and I had no idea exactly how awesome it was going to be, but I learned very quickly and I loved every second of that experience and I’m hoping for sure that I have more of those experiences because it was magical. Everything from working with guys I’ve never worked with before to meeting new people, to experiencing where we filmed, and the director, producers, the makeup people. It’s just such an amazing team of people that come together to make it happen, and I was just grateful and honored to be a part of it, to be honest.”

Keith Lee on if he has the acting bug: “I wouldn’t call it a bug per se. I would say that that was something that ignited more so a passion, and that’s something that I 100% would like to experience again, trying some different style films and different roles, things of that sort. I think that it could be quite magical, and to be honest, there were a lot of people who found it hard to believe that was my first time on film and that sounds like it is a good thing. If there’s an opportunity to do it and learn some new things and who knows what happens, but I’m very interested in furthering for sure.”