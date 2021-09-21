Keith Lee Gets New Nickname in Raw Dark Match

Keith Lee may just have a new nickname, as he was referenced with one in a dark match before Raw. Tonight’s show saw Lee come out for a dark match before the show and be announced as Keith “Bearcat” Lee.

PWInsider notes that the name may be a reference to Bearcat Wright, who is a WWE Hall of Famer in the legacy wing. Wright was a Black man who became incredibly popular as a babyface in the 1950s and 1960s despite the racial tension going on at the time, and was briefly suspended by the Indiana State Athletic Commission after announcing that he would not support segregated wrestling. He went on to win the WWA World Heavyweight Championship after that. He passed in 1982 and was inducted into the Legacy wing in 2017.

You can see video of the entrance below. No word on if this is something that will carry over to TV or not.