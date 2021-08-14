wrestling / News

Keith Lee, NXT Stars Compete In WWE Smackdown Dark Matches

August 13, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee WWE Raw

WWE held dark matches before tonight’s Smackdown with Keith Lee and several NXT stars in action. You can see the results from the pre-show matches below, per PWInsider:

* Keith Lee won a quick squash over an unnamed opponent.

* Ridge Holland defeated Austin Theory.

* Xia Li and Aliyah defeated Dakota Kai and Kacy Catanzaro.

