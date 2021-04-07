wrestling / News

Keith Lee Set For NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver Night Two Watch Along

April 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Keith Lee Raw Talk WWE

The Watch Along for the second night of NXT Takeover: Stand & Deliver will see the return of a WWE star in Keith Lee. WWE announced on Wednesday that the Watch Along for tomorrow night’s episode will feature Lee, Ricochet, Samoa Joe, Dominik Mysterio and more.

Lee has been off WWE since February. It was reported last month that he was out due to health reasons and had not yet been medically cleared.

