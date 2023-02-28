Keith Lee on His Goal of Becoming AEW World Champion

– During a recent interview for The Masked Man Show, AEW star Keith Lee discussed his end gole of becoming AEW World Champion. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“Oh, I mean, let’s be honest here. Any place or any time that an individual goes to a company, it doesn’t have to be sports related or physical, When you go somewhere, most people [have goals or ambitions] of being that number one talent, that number one person, that number one mine, whatever it may be. The end goal is obviously to become AEW World Heavyweight Champion, and let’s be honest, I’m really good at making history. I would be [AEW’s first] black World Heavyweight Champion. I’m more than capable of doing that, I’m more than capable of carrying myself in a way that would be fitting and beneficial to a company.”

Keith Lee recently returned to AEW television earlier this month and targeted The Mogul Affiliates, laying out Parker Boudreaux.