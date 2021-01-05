Keith Lee Was Perplexed By His Music Change for Raw Debut, Talks Tonight’s WWE Championship Match

Keith Lee spoke with Bleacher Report for a new interview and recalled being as confused as fans about his entrance music being changed for his Raw debut. You can check out the highlights from the interview below:

On his WWE Championship match taking place on the 22nd anniversary of Mankind beating Rock for the title: “I would say that it’s a little nerve-wracking and somewhat surreal considering the names that you mentioned previously and the history behind it. To an extent, it kind of feels natural because somehow, some way, I tend to find my way into opportunities. It’s never easy, but one way or another, I manage to find a way and here we are again with another opportunity to start off the year strong. I’m excited about it.”

On what’s different from the last time he faced McIntyre: “The biggest difference that in this match where we met, Drew was injured and that was something that was difficult to deal with. In this match, number one, Drew is not injured, and at this point, I’m a little peeved at the situation with Sheamus. I think there’s going to be less hesitation and a little more intention, especially with the goals that I have in mind for myself.”

on not learning he was debuting on Raw until shortly beforehand: “I think the nature of the beast that is this sport…It’s a whirlwind in general. It’s all hectic and a little chaotic. In NXT, I felt more of a controlled chaos and I think when I came up to Raw, it became chaos all out. There were adjustments to be made and also strategic moves to be made on my part to try and make the biggest impact as possible. It just kind of threw me into the deep end of the water right away, which is kind of what I like. Somehow I’ve managed to swim, and the idea is to keep swimming until I’m standing on top of the water. At this point, the opportunity is in front of me to make it happen. It’s chaotic, it’s a whirlwind, but it’s kind of what I thrive in. I have no problem with that.”

On criticism over his debut having new music and an outfit: “That was something else. Originally, honestly, even I was a little perplexed. You get all the people who came up to Raw who still used their old music. Mind you, none of them did their own music. I’m the only one that did, so it would make more sense for me to be the one to keep using my music. However, that did not happen, so they asked me to use something else, and I did, and I tried to be as accommodating a possible by putting the front of the song on that track, and it just didn’t vibe [laughs]. It was rough, man! I did the best I could given the circumstances, and I was like, ‘I just have to ride with this until I can figure something out.’ Man, the way that blew up on the internet, it was like, ‘I thought you guys were my friends! I think I’m starting to understand some things here.’ Between the gear and the music, I just got destroyed.”