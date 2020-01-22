wrestling / News
Keith Lee Reacts To CM Punk’s Praise on WWE Backstage, Highlights From Last Night’s Episode
January 22, 2020
During last night’s episode of WWE Backstage, the panel all revealed who they think should win this year’s Royal Rumble. CM Punk picked Keith Lee, noting Lee’s performance at Survivor Series back in November. Lee responded to Punk’s comments on Twitter.
He wrote: “Hmm….should I ever have the privilege of meeting Mr. Punk, I shall be certain to express my gratitude. The sentiment is most appreciated.”
You can see what Punk said, and other Backstage highlights, below:
