wrestling / News
Keith Lee Reacts To Swerve Strickland Throwing Him Out of Casino Battle Royal
June 9, 2022 | Posted by
During last night’s last night’s AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland threw out Keith Lee during the Casino Battle Royal to start the show, which didn’t see to sit well with the Limitless One.
Strickland wrote: “….. dead weight.”
Lee added: “I am well aware this is an every man for himself match…. But after I saved you FROM elimination…. we have a problem.”
……. dead weight pic.twitter.com/uavclgvlNa
— The Realest Swerve Strickland (@swerveconfident) June 9, 2022
I am well aware this is an every man for himself match….
But after I saved you FROM elimination…. we have a problem. https://t.co/T1DariNe9h pic.twitter.com/WzcDy2UqUy
— Mistaken Lee (@RealKeithLee) June 9, 2022
More Trending Stories
- WWE Reportedly Working With Dark Side of the Ring Creators On New VICE TV Series
- Acclaimed & Gunn Club Leave Handwritten Notes Beneath Some Seats At AEW Dynamite
- Matt Hardy Compares The Judgment Day Turning on Edge to Being Kicked Out of Family Office
- Tony Khan Reveals How Many PPV Buys AEW Double or Nothing Got