Keith Lee Reacts To Swerve Strickland Throwing Him Out of Casino Battle Royal

June 9, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Rampage Swerve Scott Keith Lee Image Credit: AEW

During last night’s last night’s AEW Dynamite, Swerve Strickland threw out Keith Lee during the Casino Battle Royal to start the show, which didn’t see to sit well with the Limitless One.

Strickland wrote: “….. dead weight.

Lee added: “I am well aware this is an every man for himself match…. But after I saved you FROM elimination…. we have a problem.

