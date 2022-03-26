Keith Lee Recalls Undertaker’s Advice To Him, Jim Ross Praising Him After WWE Tryout

Keith Lee recently discussed a piece of advice he received from the Undertaker and more on the AEW Unrestricted podcast. Lee talked about getting advice from the WWE icon as well as Jim Ross praising him after a failed WWE tryout, and you can see the highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On getting support from Jim Ross during his third WWE tryout: “Jim Ross pulled me aside. I don’t know if he knew what the situation was with the decision right away or what have you. But he pulled me aside and basically told me, ‘Hey, regardless of what their decision is, I want you to know that I believe you are a million-dollar talent.’ That is something that touched me very deep, and meant a lot to me coming from someone like him. Because as I’m sure you two know, the man is a straight shooter. It was something I very much appreciated coming from him.”

On getting advice from The Undertaker: “I am going to take something that I learned from somebody else. That is a man named Undertaker. He told me, years, and years, and years ago. ‘In this life, whatever it is I choose to do, I need to make sure that it means something. Don’t do anything for nothing, always make it mean something.’ That is something that I have applied, especially wrestling in the indies. Any match that I’ve had, I’ve tried to make it sure that match meant something special.”