wrestling / News
Keith Lee, Renee Paquette & More React To Saraya Returning To the Ring
Saraya is making her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear and Keith Lee, Renee Paquette and more took to social media to react to the news. As reported last night, Saraya announced that she is cleared to return and will face Britt Baker at the November AEW PPV.
Following the announcement, several wrestlers took to Twitter to react and you can see some of them below:
— SpookiLee (@RealKeithLee) November 10, 2022
🙌🏼
— Zack Clayton™️ (@zackclayton) November 10, 2022
❤️
— Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) November 10, 2022
Not gonna lie, got a little emotional watching this😭 Let’s go Saraya!!! https://t.co/pbZ8EwVfmF
— Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) November 10, 2022
What a moment!!! I can’t get over this. So beyond happy for my girl. Doing what she was born to do! https://t.co/UnOSb0EGTs
— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) November 10, 2022
🔥🖤 Saraya 🖤🔥
That’s it, that’s the tweet! 🙌🏻#AEWDynamite @Saraya
— KiLynn King (@KiLynnKing) November 10, 2022
