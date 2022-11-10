Keith Lee, Renee Paquette & More React To Saraya Returning To the Ring

Saraya is making her return to the ring at AEW Full Gear and Keith Lee, Renee Paquette and more took to social media to react to the news. As reported last night, Saraya announced that she is cleared to return and will face Britt Baker at the November AEW PPV.

Following the announcement, several wrestlers took to Twitter to react and you can see some of them below:

❤️ — Kip Sabian (@TheKipSabian) November 10, 2022

Not gonna lie, got a little emotional watching this😭 Let’s go Saraya!!! https://t.co/pbZ8EwVfmF — Willow Nightingale (@willowwrestles) November 10, 2022