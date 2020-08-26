wrestling / News
Keith Lee Responds to Fan Criticism Over His New Look and Theme
August 25, 2020 | Posted by
Keith Lee’s new ring gear and theme song have been a hot topic since his debut on Raw last night, and Lee took to Twitter to respond to criticisms. As previously reported, Lee’s new theme was a situation where WWE wants talent to move away from using CFO$ themes, as the group isn’t working with WWE anymore.
Lee posted to Twitter to comment on the changes, noting:
Music is out of my hands.
Period.
Leave it be. I'll sort it out later.
— Dutiful Lee (@RealKeithLee) August 25, 2020
