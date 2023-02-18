Keith Lee Makes Return on AEW Rampage, Takes Out Parker Boudreaux

Keith Lee is back on AEW TV, returning on Rampage to save Dustin Rhodes from an attack by Mogul Affiliates. Swerve Strickland defeated Rhodes in the main event of tonight’s show, and after the bell he and Parker Boudreaux went to Rhodes’ head through a cinder block when Lee made the save. He went after Strickland but settled for Boudreaux, laying him out after the latter dove in front of a big right hand intended for Swerve.

Lee was last seen on the December 21st episode of Dynamite when Swerve turned on him and crushed a cinder block into him.