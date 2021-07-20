Keith Lee Returns on Raw To Face Bobby Lashley, Goldberg Returns (Clips)

Keith Lee has made his WWE return, appearing on Raw to accept Bobby Lashley’s open challenge — who then was confronted by Goldberg. Tonight’s episode saw Lashley and MVP come out and run a verbal victory lap after his win over Kofi Kingston at Money in the Bank. Lashley challenged anyone with the guts to come out and face him, leading to Lee making his return.

Lee was last seen in February when he was pulled from a US Championship match against Riddle and Lashley for Elimination Chamber at the last minute. Since then, Lashley shed the US Title and moved on to become WWE Champion. Lee has reportedly been waiting clearance on a medical issue before he could return.

Lashley ended up winning the match with a spear, after which Goldberg came out to the ring and told Lashley he’s next. This is Goldberg’s first appearance since the Royal Rumble. You can see clips from the segment and match below.

"I understand why you reacted why you did to the Champ because it's been decades since you've seen a WINNER!"@The305MVP to Dallas, TX#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/bwbww4rc3c — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021

The All Mighty Open Challenge has been answered by @RealKeithLee! KEITH LEE returns to action NEXT on #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/frkHzhEA5M — WWE (@WWE) July 20, 2021